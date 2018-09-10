Police investigate theft from equestrian centre

Police are appealing for information after a chainsaw was stolen during an incident in Greenisland.

It is understood the item was stolen on Friday, August 31, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, we need your help with a theft of a Husqvarna XP550 Chainsaw worth £720 from the equestrian centre on Upper Road, Greenisland.

“This occurred on August 31 at about 3.20am.

“If you have any information regarding this, can you please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 45 of 31/08/18.”