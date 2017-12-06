Police investigate theft from housing development

Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a piece of machinery from a housing development.

Police received a report that at approximately 7:40am on Monday, December 4, when a workman came onto the site in the Larne Road area of Ballynure, he discovered that a wood chipper had been stolen.

It is understood the wood chipper is a Forst ST8, serial number SA9ST800000283182, 2016. It is fitted with a Kubota VI505T engine, serial number IGE5190.

Sergeant Trevor Aitcheson is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area between Friday, December 1 and 7:40am on December 4 to contact police at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 197 04/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.