Police are appealing for information after bedding was stolen from a business premises in the Shore Road area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, August 22 between 7.01pm and 7.03pm, two males removed bedding from Dunelm, Shore Road, without paying. They made off towards the Dulux Centre.

“If anyone witnessed this, can you please contact 101 and quote incident number 1162 of 22/08/18.”