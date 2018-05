Police are appealing for information after a bike worth £600 was stolen in the borough last week.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on May 5, a police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a burglary in which a grey coloured Giant Talon 3 mountain bike worth £600 was stolen in the Ballyduff area this week.

“If you can assist police, please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 268 03/05/18.”