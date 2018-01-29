Police investigate theft of car

Police are appealing for information following a burglary of a house in the Ypres Park area of Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident, Detective Constable McGarry said: “It was reported that sometime between 8pm on Friday, January 26 and 12.50am on Saturday, January 27, entry was gained to the premises and car keys were taken.

“The occupant’s vehicle, a grey Suzuki Vitara, was stolen and later recovered by police in Belfast.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident, to contact detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting reference 73 27/01/2018.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”