Police investigate theft of home heating oil

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of home heating oil was stolen from a commercial premises in Mallusk.

The Times understands the incident occurred at the Maxol service station in the Mallusk Road area.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “If anyone was passing at approximately 10.30pm to 10.50pm on February 5 and noted a large white Ford Transit entering the garage, on the forecourt, or leaving the garage and has details of this vehicle, including car dash cams, please contact 101 or Crimestoppers regarding incident 564 06/02/18.”