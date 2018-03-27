Police investigate theft of jewellery and silverware

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of jewellery and antique silverware was stolen during a burglary.

The Times understands the incident occurred at a property in the Burn Road area of Ballyclare sometime between Sunday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 21, but details were only made public by the police last night.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Gray said: “It was reported that between March 18 and March 21, an unknown person or persons forced entry via a window and door to the rear of the property.

“As a result of the break in a quantity of jewellery and items of antique silverware were stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or to anyone who may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 932 of the 21/03/18.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”