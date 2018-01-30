Police investigate theft of power tools

Police are appealing for information after a number of power tools were stolen during separate incidents in Ballyclare.

Detailing the thefts, a police spokesperson said: “One of our officers took a report this morning of a workshop being broken into on Ballyeaston Road between 6pm on January 28 and 8am on January 29.

“A van parked at a neighbouring property was also broken into over the same period. In both cases a number of power tools were taken.

“If you saw anything suspicious, let us know by ringing 101 and quoting incident numbers 670 or 771 of 29/01/18.”