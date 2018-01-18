Police investigate theft of radiators and boilers

Police are appealing for information following a burglary from a development in Greenisland.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a burglary in Farm Lodge Stables, Greenisland, in which ten radiators and two boilers have been stolen.

“The incident occurred sometime between January 16 and January 17. We believe the suspects were using a white van.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please give us a call on 101, or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information is asked to quote incident reference number 329 17.1.18.