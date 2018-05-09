Police investigate theft of young male’s bike

Police are hoping to reunite a young male with his bike after another male took it at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Sunday evening (May 6), a young male in New Mossley let another male go for a spin on his ‘Muddy Fox’ bike. This male was known only as ‘Jay’ to him.

“Jay’ failed to return with the bicycle and, as yet, it remains missing. Police are now treating this as a theft.

“If anyone has information as to the location of this bicycle, or the identity of ‘Jay’, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 880 of 07/04/18.”