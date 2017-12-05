Police investigate thefts from commercial properties

Police are appealing for information after a number of commercial premises were targeted by thieves over the weekend.

Detailing the incidents, a police spokesperson said: “Over the weekend of December 2 and December 3, several commercial properties were burgled in the vicinity of the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare.

“Several items of industrial equipment were stolen as part of these incidents.”

The spokesperson added: “Police would appeal for local businesses to be vigilant in regards to their security.

“If anyone noticed any unusual activity around business premises in this area over this weekend, please make police aware via 101, quoting reference 172 of 04/12/2017.”