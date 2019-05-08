Police investigate three separate burglaries

Detectives have issued advice to homeowners after three burglaries in the region this week.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “Over the past week we have had three burglaries reported where entry has been gained via patio doors which have been forced open, or on one occasion, left unlocked while residents were out.

“We would encourage everyone to check all their doors and windows are locked at nights and contact our crime prevention officer extension 27604 via 101 if more specialised advice is required in relation to high security locks for patio doors.”