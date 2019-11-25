Police investigating Glengormley burglary

Police are appealing for residents to be vigilant after a burglary near the Ballycraigy Road, Glengormley.

Newtownabbey PSNI said this afternoon (Monday) they are currently investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

A police spokesperson said: “Let this serve as a harrowing reminder that certain unwelcome members of the community will take any chance they get to take what you’ve worked hard for.

“Farmers, make sure all your machinery and tools are locked away safe and if possible somewhere in sight of CCTV and sensor lights.

“Let’s work together to stop burglaries.”