Police investigating Newtownabbey ‘sectarian hate crime’

Detectives have launched an appeal for information after sectarian graffiti was painted on a property in the Beechwood Drive area of Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Sectarian graffiti has been sprayed over the door and wall of a home in the area between 10pm last night (Monday, September 23) and 8.45am this morning (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident that they wish to share with police, please get in touch using the 101 service.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.