Police have urged residents to be vigilant after receiving a report that an ATM had been tampered with in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police received a report yesterday (Sunday, February 18) that an ATM had been tampered with in the Mallusk Road area.

“Can we ask that you remain vigilant when using ATM machines and if you are worried or concerned that anything isn’t right with the machine, or see anyone acting suspiciously around an ATM, please ring 101.”