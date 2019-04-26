Police issue advice in bid to tackle illegal scrambler use

Police have responded to community concerns regarding the illegal use of off road motorcycles in Newtownabbey.

Officers have distributed a leaflet in the Rush Park area in a bid to tackle the issue.

Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: "We want to get the message across that these types of vehicles can only be driven in a private place with the land-owner's permission.

"If detected without permission, all offences will be investigated robustly and the vehicles may be seized pending prosecution considerations.

"The field behind Abbots Road and Rush Park is owned by the Northern Health Trust and no permission has been given for the use of vehicles ."