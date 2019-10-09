Police issue fireworks warning after rise in incidents

Detectives have issued an appeal to parents after an increase in firework related calls across Antrim and Newtownabbey over recent days.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re seeing an increase in firework related calls in the district. Please guide your kids. Possession of a firework without a licence is a criminal offence.

“It’s also a criminal offence to sell them without a licence. Throwing them at vehicles or other property can cause criminal damage.

“Throwing them at people can be an assault. Someone’s going to get into bother. Don’t let it be your child.”