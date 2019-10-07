Police issue renewed appeal after armed robbery

Detectives are continuing to investigate an armed robbery at a jewellers shop on Mill Road in Ballyclare on Thursday, October 3.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Corsa registration RCZ3688, a silver Renault Megane registration DJZ4401, or a male wearing shorts and a Northern Ireland football shirt running along Green Road on Thursday evening. Detectives can be contacted on 101.

Four men, aged 27, 29, 30 and 45 were charged with a number of offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident.

They appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 5.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The 45-year-old male was also charged with fraud by false representation and obtaining money by deception. He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on October 5 in connection with those charges.

“These charges are in connection with an incident in July in which a victim was duped via email into transferring a large sum of money into a ‘scam’ account.”