Police issue warning after teens congregate at Mallusk reservoir

Police have appealed to parents after anti-social behaviour was reported close to a reservoir in the Hydepark area of Mallusk.

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out anti-social behaviour (ASB) patrols at the weekend in response to the recent incidents.

Youths have been entering an unsafe derelict building in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “During the past few weekends we have experienced anti-social behaviour in the Hydepark area of Mallusk. Youths have been entering an unsafe derelict building, starting fires in business premises and congregating and drinking at the local reservoir.

“If you partake in such activities, not only would you potentially be committing a criminal offence, but you may also be foolishly placing yourself in unnecessary danger.”

The spokesperson added: “Reservoirs may look inviting, but don’t be fooled. They can be dangerous places, especially when alcohol is involved. Dangers include cold water shock, localised currents, deep water, debris, mud and silt, slippery banks, isolation and of course no lifegaurds.

“Parents, when your child tells you that they are just ‘out and about,’ please know exactly where they are and what they are doing.”