Police issue warning after teens ‘hang out’ in abandoned buildings

Police in Newtownabbey have issued an appeal to parents after receiving reports of young people ‘hanging out’ at derelict buildings in the region.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Recently we have received reports of groups of youths using abandoned buildings as ‘hang-outs’.

PSNI.

“Obviously there are many health and safety concerns here. Not only are abandoned buildings dangerous and perhaps structurally unstable, but they may contain hazardous substances such as asbestos.

“Parents, again, please make sure your kids are nowhere near these places.”