Police issue warning after vehicle seen ‘acting suspiciously’ in Greenisland

Police officers are urging residents to be vigilant after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public in Greenisland on Wednesday, August 7.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thanks to the member of public who reported a vehicle acting suspiciously in the Greenisland area yesterday.

Officers conducted patrols in Greenisland.

“We were out yesterday and back out today patrolling the area. Your calls are important and do impact how we patrol.

“Beware of bogus callers and rogue traders. Report anything you think is suspicious.”