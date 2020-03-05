Police issue warning to stone-throwing teens in Newtownabbey

Police have issued a warning to the young people involved in throwing stones at cars and trains in the Fortwilliam and Greencastle areas over recent days.

A number of lorries had their windscreens damaged after they were struck with bricks on the M2 on Monday, March 2.

A number of vehicles have been damaged.

These attacks followed similar reports at the weekend when vehicles and a train were targeted.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for PSNI North Belfast said: “Your actions are the height of stupidity and recklessness.

“Think for a second, if you will, what would happen if the stone that you throw lands on a car windscreen travelling at 70mph along the motorway. The consequences could be fatal.

“We will be in these areas on the look out for anyone foolish enough to involve themselves in this type of highly dangerous behaviour.

“When we catch and arrest you, you can expect to brought to custody and dealt with by the courts.

“You need to wise up and stop this before someone is killed or seriously injured!”