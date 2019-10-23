Police launch appeal after bicycle stolen in Rathcoole

Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from a garden in the Rathcoole estate on Monday, October 21.

Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Monday morning, the bike was stolen from the garden of a home in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

Police have appealed for information to locate the stolen bike.

“The owner has CCTV covering the area which shows a male taking the bike.

“If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or the location of the bike, please contact police on 101 extension 19588.”