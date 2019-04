Witnesses are being sought following an incident in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley.

It is understood a green Fiat 500 was damaged whilst parked at Lilian Bland car park, Carnmoney Road entrance, sometime between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Newtownabbey Police Station on 101, quoting incident number CC683 of 17/04/19.