Police launch appeal after graffiti sprayed in Mallusk

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage caused to a property in the Blackrock Walk area of Newtownabbey.

Sergeant Duncan said: “At around 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 17 it was reported that a group of youths were spray painting graffiti on the wall outside a house.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the Blackrock area to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1857 of 17/07/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”