Police launch appeal after ‘man exposed himself to a woman’

Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure in the Ballyclare Road area on Wednesday, May 2.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Rice said: “It was reported at 10.50am that a male, believed to be aged in his 20s and described as wearing a blue hooded top, exposed himself to a woman who was walking from Corr’s Corner towards Mossley West Train Halt.

“The suspect then walked away towards Mossley Train Halt.

“It was reported that the woman stopped and spoke with another man following the incident, but he left a short time later.”

Sergeant Rice added: “Police attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who was in this area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about the incident to contact us.

“I would also ask the man who stopped with the woman after the incident occurred to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 342 of 02/05/18. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”