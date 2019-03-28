Police launch appeal after van stolen in Mallusk

Detectives in Newtownabbey are investigating following the theft of a white Ford Transit Connect van last week.

The van’s registration number is SNZ 5956.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle had broken down in the Antrim Road area, close to Ballycraigy Business Park, on March 19 around 5pm.

“When the owner returned on March 21 around 8pm the vehicle was gone. If you see this vehicle, or have any information that could assist police, please contact Constable Coogan on 101, quoting reference number 1357 of 21/03/19.”