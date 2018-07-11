Police meet with Translink to tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team have conducted a joint operation with Translink in an attempt to reduce anti-social behaviour on public transport.

On Tuesday, July 10, officers boarded several buses and together with Translink staff, engaged with young people in an effort to discourage them from making wrong decisions which may potentially land them in trouble with police.

Commenting on the operation, a Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

“We are working closely in partnership with the Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team to address anti-social behaviour on local bus services over the summer period.

“We strongly condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and would urge parents to be vigilant about their child’s whereabouts especially at evenings and weekends.”