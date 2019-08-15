Police officer injured after Newtownabbey burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at commercial premises in the Michelin Road area of Mallusk last night.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Riddell said: “It was reported around 9.10pm on Wednesday, August 14 entry was gained to the premises and a green barrel pressure washer was taken valued around £4,000.

“A red Mitsubishi Shogun that made off from the scene, failed to stop causing minor injuries to an officer.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has been offered similar items for resale to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1900 of 14/08/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.