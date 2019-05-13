Police patrols conducted at Carnmoney Hill

Police carried out patrols in and around Carnmoney Hill on Saturday following a variety of reports from local residents.

Two issues police responded to included the use of scramblers in the area and incidents involving badger setts.

Detailing the patrols, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Parts of Carnmoney Hill are a public place, owned by Woodland Trust and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Other parts are privately owned.

“Under law, scramblers are classed as motor vehicles. However, most scramblers we encounter causing annoyance are not suitable for legal use on a public road or public space as they do not comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards.

“It is illegal to use such scramblers on a public road or public space in your community. It is also illegal to use scramblers on any private site without the permission from the landowner.”

The spokesperson added: “We have powers to deal with scramblers being used on a public road or public place without insurance, or scramblers causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public. The user or parent/guardian is also potentially liable for any injury caused to others.

“Badgers and their setts are protected as per the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (NI) 2011. It is an offence to damage or destroy a badger sett. Any offenders will be dealt with as appropriate.

“If you have information in relation to either of the issues, please contact 101 and ask to speak with your local Neighbourhood Officer.”