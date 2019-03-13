Police praise vigilant residents

Police have thanked members of the public for their continued assistance after an incident in the region yesterday morning.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “Members of the community contacted us in the early hours of Tuesday morning in relation to persons in the area in high visibility jackets, carrying torches.

“Just to reassure you, these were members of Search and Rescue who were assisting in the search for an elderly female who had been reported missing. She was thankfully located yesterday, safe and well.

“However, had this not been the case and this had been something a bit more untoward, your vigilance could have helped us prevent possible burglaries and thefts.

“Keep up the good work folks. We can’t be everywhere and rely on your support.”