Police probe Abbey Centre ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision at the Abbey Centre.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 2pm and 4.10pm on April 28, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information regarding a hit-and-run RTC where a red Toyota Yaris suffered damaged in the car park at the front of Dunnes (Abbey Centre).

“If you have any information, please contact 101, quoting serial 896 – 28/4/18.”