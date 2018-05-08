Police probe Ballyclare arson

Police are appealing for information following an early-morning arson attack in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred on May 4, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Last Friday, in the early hours of the morning, police received reports of a vehicle on fire in the Millview area of Ballyclare.

“On carrying out enquiries, it was established that this was a deliberate ignition and as such we are treating it as arson.

“If anyone witnessed anything suspicious between the hours of 2.15am and 2.45am, or has any information about the incident, please contact police on 101 and quote incident number 93 of 04/05/18.”