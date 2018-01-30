Police probe Burnside arson

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in the Burnside area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Sometime over the weekend, one of the public benches in Burnside Park was subject to an arson attack. This is the second time in a month that this has been damaged.

“These benches are for the local community to take a moment to chill out, have a chat and watch the world go by.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “It’s a shame they’re being abused and I’m sure the council have better things to do with your taxpayers money than replace it every month.

“Anyone with information, please contact 101 and quote incident number 454 of 29/01/18.”