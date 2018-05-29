Police probe early-morning burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises in Ballynure during the early hours of yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report shortly after 4:35am on May 28 that entry had been forced to commercial premises in the Main Street area.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to a door of the premises. Damage had also been caused to an internal ATM, possibly caused by an angle grinder. Nothing was reported stolen.

“We believe this incident occurred at around 4.35am.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area around that time and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles , or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 233 of 28/05/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.