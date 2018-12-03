Police probe Glengormley burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Mountainvale Road area on Saturday, December 1.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “We received a report shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening that three males had gained entry to a house in the area.

“The men were disturbed by the occupants but were able to make off with a sum of money, jewellery, a lap top and a tablet. We believe the men then made off from the scene in a vehicle.

“Our enquiries into this burglary are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area of Mountainvale Road and who may have noticed any suspicious individuals or cars in the area to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 and quote the reference number 1092 01/12/18.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”