Police probe Glengormley criminal damage

Police are to conduct high visibility patrols in the Harmin area after the tyres on a number of vehicles were slashed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Over the past number of days, residents in the area have reported having tyres slashed on their vehicles.

“If you have any information in relation to this, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101, quoting police reference number 502 of 15/12/18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We would like to reassure residents in the Harmin area that we will be providing a high visibility presence in order to prevent and deter any further offences. Any offenders identified will be dealt with robustly.”