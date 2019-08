Detectives are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage occurred in Greenisland last night (Thursday).

It is understood the damage was caused in the Longfield Gardens area at approximately 11.30pm on August 29.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were in the area and saw anything, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 2366 from 29/08/2019.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.