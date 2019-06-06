Police probe hit and run at retail park

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision outside TK Maxx at the Abbey Centre.

The Times understands the incident occurred at approximately 7.30pm on Friday, May 31, but details were only made public by police today.

Police are investigating.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to the front bumper of a silver Aston Martin. Police suspect an Audi A6 was involved in this collision also.

“Where you at the location at the time? Did you witness this collision or leave a note at the scene? Have you noticed any damage on your own vehicle that you can’t explain?

“Any information can be provided via 101, quoting reference number 1878 31/5/2019.”