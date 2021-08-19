Police probe Mallusk criminal damage

In a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported to police at around 11.30am that a short time earlier, paint had been sprayed onto the side of a van parked in the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 701 of 16/08/21.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

