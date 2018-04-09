Police probe Monkstown burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Laral Park area.

The Times understands the incident took place sometime between lunchtime and mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 24.

A police spokesperson said: “A handbag containing bank cards and cash was taken.

“If you have any information regarding this, please contact us on 101 and quote incident reference RM18021937.

“Remember folks, it’s always a good idea to keep the doors locked, even when you’re at home. Better safe than sorry.”