Police probe Monkstown burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Laral Park area.
The Times understands the incident took place sometime between lunchtime and mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 24.
A police spokesperson said: “A handbag containing bank cards and cash was taken.
“If you have any information regarding this, please contact us on 101 and quote incident reference RM18021937.
“Remember folks, it’s always a good idea to keep the doors locked, even when you’re at home. Better safe than sorry.”