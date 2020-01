Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of criminal damage in the Arthur Road area of Newtownabbey.

The Times understands damage was caused to a vehicle sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday, December 27, but details were only released by police over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call officers on 101, quoting police reference number 860 of 31/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.