Police probe Rathcoole burglary

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in Rathcoole on Thursday, November 8.

Detailing the Ardgart Place incident, Detective Sergeant Gray said: “Sometime between 7pm and 10pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area.

“It is believed that a number of items were thrown around the property, but nothing is believed to have been taken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1476 8/11/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.