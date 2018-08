Police have launched an investigation after a hit and run road traffic collision in Rathcoole.

The incident is understood to have taken place sometime between 8.45pm on Friday, August 24 and 3pm on Saturday, August 25.

A police spokesperson said: “A red Peugeot was damaged on Derrycoole Way. It’s believed this was a hit and run RTC.

“If anyone has witnessed this, please contact 101 and quote incident number 875 of 25/08/18.”