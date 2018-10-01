Police probe rural burglaries

Police are appealing for information in relation to suspicious activity and burglaries in the Mallusk, Templepatrick and surrounding areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of quad bikes were reported stolen from properties. These bikes were then used to access other properties to commit further burglaries and then used to flee the scene.

“We are treating these incidents as linked and believe that one offender or a group of criminals may have been involved.

“We are working hard to identify the offenders involved. If you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of September 19 to September 25, please contact Newtownabbey PSNI on the non emergency number 101.”