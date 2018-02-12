Police probe suspicious activity

Police are appealing for information following reports of a ‘suspicious male’ in Ballyrobert today.

Detailing the incident, Constable Philip Kelly said: “It was reported that sometime between 9.30am and 12.30pm on February 12, a male with an English accent had been calling at houses in Ballyrobert. This male was acting suspiciously around a number of properties and offering to buy scrap.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or have information about the incident, or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Newtownabbey Station on 101, quoting reference number CC2018021200534.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak with them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”