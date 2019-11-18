Police probe suspicious activity in Rathcoole

Police are investigating after receiving a report of suspicious activity in Rathcoole in the early hours of this morning.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information relating to suspicious activity in Ardmillan Drive.

“Police have received a report of two persons in the vicinity of residential properties at approximately 3am on November 18.

“If you have any information which could assist police with their enquiries, please phone 101, quoting serial 124 of 18/11/19.”