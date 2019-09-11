Police probe theft from Doagh shed

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in the Exchange Avenue area of Doagh.

Sergeant Moore said: “Sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, September 6 and 8pm on Tuesday, September 10, it was reported that entry was gained into a shed in the area. Two electric Renegade Warrior bikes were stolen during the incident.

Police are investigating.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1945 10/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”