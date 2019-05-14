Police probe theft from Whiteabbey building site

Detectives are appealing for information after thieves targeted a housing development in Whiteabbey yesterday.

It is understood a yellow cement mixer was taken at around 6.30am on Monday from a housing development site in the Shore Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The cement mixer is believed to have been loaded into a white Transit van before leaving the vicinity of the Shore Road.

“Did you notice anything, any persons or vehicles that seemed suspicious in the area in this time frame?

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information that could add to our enquiries. If so, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 211 of 13/05/19.

“Alternatively you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”