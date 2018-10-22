Police receive complaints about inconsiderate parking

Police have issued advice to motorists after a number of complaints were made about the way vehicles were parked.

A police spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey PSNI wish to remind motorists of their responsibilities when parking their vehicles following a number of complaints from local residents.

“When a vehicle is parked on a footpath, whether it be within a housing development or along a road, if the vehicle is parked in such a way as to force pedestrians and other pavement users onto the road to get past, then it is causing an obstruction.”

The spokesperson added: “Likewise, vehicles parked within 15 metres of a junction pose an obstruction, especially to sight lines for emerging vehicles and their drivers.

“Both offences carry a fixed penalty of £30. Please be considerate to other road users and pedestrians.”